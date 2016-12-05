E........n
February 22, 2018
Eaze is not so easy. In the very beginning eaze was great. I'm not sure what happened. They used to accept credit cards, now they have a message that they are having "temporary" payment problems and can only accept cash. I also get a message that there are no drivers that can complete my order almost every time and to try a different combination of items. Then it becomes a guessing game of which items go together to try and get ad many of the items that I really want. its frustrating to no end!!!