I have had problems off and on with Eaze, but they always came back with customer service and fixed everything. Monday I ordered 2 cartridges and spent $75. The cartridges do not work. I went and bought a new pen, thinking that was the problem. Nope, they still don't work. Tried a different cartridge and it works fine. I emailed them over 15 times since Tuesday - no response. Tonight I ordered 2 cartridges from them and put in the description that I was exchanging for these defective ones. The driver arrived and refused to exchange them and refused to contact anyone. Told me to email them. I said I have for 4 days now and no response. She said there was nothing she could do and left. She refused to call anyone. Now I am out $75 and have 2 defective cartridges and NO response from eaze! Do not buy from them. They do not care about you or what they sell you!