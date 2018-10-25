Ulchaban
3.9
7 reviews
The best cannabis source in Colorado. Always a friendly welcome, short wait, and great product. Easily the best value for the money anywhere.
Best dispensary i wouldn't go anywhere else the prices and quality are amazing and the budtenders are so friendly and helpful
The bud is incredible for the price they ask. But the budtender was kind of a douche to me.
I will never return to this dispensary and would advise everyone I know to stay far away. They were incredibly rude, condescending, and inconsiderate.
I have been coming here since almost day one. (4th St. times) Even as a Medical Patient, I absolutely love giving Eclipse the majority of my business. This is where i come to really stock up. If they had a Medical side, I wouldn’t advise NOT going anywhere else in town, Not only do they slang the great concentrates, flower & many different cartridges. I’ve needed some disposables for a while, bingo, got ‘em. I think they’re best known for their all around goodness. Walking in, I just feel good about life. Smiles and love & great times. Friendship! “That smell you know that gasoline smell, the whole shop. Smelled like.... victory!”
Knowledgeable and friendly staff. Top shelf bud at great prices. Great selection of edibles and salves. This is my go-to joint.. no pun intended..
My favorite shop in boulder. They recognized us on our second visit. I’m constantly given great reviews and advice about their product. Super laid back and professional feel. Daily deals texted to you, with info about new product. I’ve not had to wait longer than 5 minutes to be taken back.