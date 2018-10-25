robjkelly on May 16, 2019

I have been coming here since almost day one. (4th St. times) Even as a Medical Patient, I absolutely love giving Eclipse the majority of my business. This is where i come to really stock up. If they had a Medical side, I wouldn’t advise NOT going anywhere else in town, Not only do they slang the great concentrates, flower & many different cartridges. I’ve needed some disposables for a while, bingo, got ‘em. I think they’re best known for their all around goodness. Walking in, I just feel good about life. Smiles and love & great times. Friendship! “That smell you know that gasoline smell, the whole shop. Smelled like.... victory!”