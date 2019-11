akavajian on March 28, 2018

Was passing through Eureka on a road trip up North and stopped in the town for some food and to refill our bud jar. The staff was very helpful and kept everyone moving in a fast and efficient manner. There were two adorable dogs that were there which made the wait much more enjoyable. The staff all seemed to have a good dynamic and the weed selection was more than adequate. I got an eighth, a pre-roll and some chocolates. All were great. Yuki, the girl who helped me at the counter was super sweet and was able to help my boyfriend pick out the best edible selection. Overall a really great experience and I would definitely go back there if I ever found myself in the Humboldt area again.