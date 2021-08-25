Shop all dispensaries in Eureka, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Eureka, CA for medical use and recreational use.
- Yes, there are dispensaries in Eureka, California. Many of these dispensaries are located in the Old Town neighborhood.
- No, you cannot smoke weed on the boardwalk in Eureka. The only place you can legally smoke in Eureka is in a private residence out of public view.
- No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy pot in Eureka.
- Only an adult age 21 or older with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card may enter a dispensary in Eureka.