could not be better.
4.8
10 reviews
Amazing customer service, super friendly staff!! Very helpful and they answer all of my questions!
We appreciate your feedback, and we are always here to help! Looking forward to your next trip in! -Edgewood Team
came in for my first visit, and it went exactly the way a first visit should go. their customer service was what I'd consider approve reproach. their kindness was wonderful. as for the product, and selection, it was very good. plenty of flower, and concentrate options. their $5 prerolls are worth the price. I will definitely be coming back.
Thank you so much for the wonderful review! Our goal is to have every patient leave our shop completely satisfied with their experience. We're pleased to hear we met that standard with you! Take care! -Edgewood Team
Convenient, all the staff are friendly and knowledgeable. Miss you all
Thank You, we are back open! Hope to see you in soon! -Edgewood Wellness
Nice easily accessible location had a wonderful first time visit. Product very good.
Thank you for your kind review, we hope to see you back soon! -Edgewood Team
I cannot express how happy I am with this company. The quality of goods went above and beyond expectations.
Thank you for the kind review! We aim to provide top notch meds for our patients. -Edgewood Wellness
Only place in the state I trust. Drive 4 hours round trip every week just to come here
We appreciate your continued support! Thank you for choosing Edgewood Wellness- Edgewood Team
Unfortunate experience today. I used to love this place, but when I stopped in for cartridges, they did not have the 4/100 full gram carts that were advertised online. They only had half grams. I drove an hour to get here, to find that the info on the app is incorrect. Major bummer
Fast and friendly service , great weed selection
Thank you for your kind review! We hope to see you soon.- Edgewood Team
Very helpful staff. 😊
Thank you for the positive review! We hope to see you soon.- Edgewood Team