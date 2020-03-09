I enjoy coming in cuz I'm able to pick there brains on product and they never seem annoyed. Also highly appreciate that my wife and I are recognized when we come in and they usually know right away what I'd like.
This is my default dispensary in Portland. It's in my neighborhood and the staff is excellent! They literally remembered me as being "in the neighborhood" by the second time I came in! Also, they have a surcharge-free ATM in the lobby for their customers.
My roommates & I now almost solely shop at Foster Buds.
My favorite neighborhood dispensary! Great assortment of products, fantastic friendly budtenders, and a discount for customers in the neighborhood. They also do a different deal on each day of the week! I highly recommend :)