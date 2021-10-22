Electric Lettuce - Tigard
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Electric Lettuce - Tigard
Electric Lettuce is your Tigard/Pacific Highway neighborhood dispensary with 15 locations in the Portland-area and Eugene. Best in quality and value. - 10/20% off Daily Deals (depending on location) - Loyalty members earn credit on every purchase. Sign up is free. - Oregon’s best flower including LOWD, Resin Ranchers, High Noon, Trap Private Reserve, Doghouse, Magic Hour, Head Rush, Pruf and more! - Proud to carry a wide selection of women-owned and organic brands.
Leafly member since 2015
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
Photos of Electric Lettuce - Tigard
Deals at Electric Lettuce - Tigard
Monday Munchie Monday | 20% off Edibles Tuesday CO2-day | 20% off all Vape Wednesday Wellness Wednesday | 20% off all Topicals & CBD Thursday Tincture & Bevs Thursday | 20% off all Tinctures and Bevs Friday Rollin' Into the Weekend | 20% off all Pre-Rolls Saturday Dab-ur-day | 20% off All Dabs Select Sunday | 20% off ALL Strains & 20% off Select Strains
Daily while supplies last.
FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES LOYALTY PROGRAM Get rewarded for the things you love. Introducing the new Friends In High Places Loyalty Program, giving you smokin’ deals on grass and goodies while keeping those dollars in your wallet. You’ll earn 1 point for every dollar spent, and at 100 points we’ll gift you a $10 credit. Can you dig it?
Join Now: Either in Store or at our Website