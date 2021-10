For the first time, I was searching for a dispensary. I mainly wanted to try CBD for my anxiety triggered by PTSD and depression. I went to 3 dispensaries before The Herbary. They were nice. The staff showed me some products and explained some things. I walked out of all 3 doubtful. I decided to go to one more. The Herbary. I met Clarissa. I just said to her that I was curious to try an only CBD product. Clarissa was able to share her extensive knowledge and compared other clients experience with CBD with a small amount of THC. She shared more knowledge with me as well. My experience was great! I would never go to any other dispensary since I am confident I will be advised professionally as Clarissa did. Thanks Clarissa!! You were right and are great at what you do :)