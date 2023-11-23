Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Electric Lettuce - Woodlawn
Electric Lettuce - Woodlawn
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Electric Lettuce - Woodlawn

PortlandOregon
2319.7 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
Menu:
Rec
434 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Electric Lettuce - Woodlawn

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
909 NORTHEAST DEKUM STREET , Portland, OR
Call 503-808-4127
Visit website
License 050-10020753B7D
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discount

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm

Photos of Electric Lettuce - Woodlawn

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Electric Lettuce - Woodlawn