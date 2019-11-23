Follow
Electric Lettuce
503-905-6995
240 products
Deals
Jive Turkey Deals - Coming Soon!
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/30/2019
Starting Wednesday (11/27) and Friday (11/29) we'll have 30% off the entire store! Hop on the bus, Gus.
Cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Blackberry Octane #8
from Prūf Cultivar
19.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blackberry Octane
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Knot
from Deschutes Growery
25.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Knot
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
'78 Llamas
from East Fork Cultivars
4.34%
THC
11.9%
CBD
78 Llamas
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
I-95 Cookies
from The Heights Co.
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Sumo
from Prūf Cultivar
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Sumo
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Punch
from Prūf Cultivar
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush
from Fr33dom Farms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Acai #2
from Prūf Cultivar
27.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jet Fuel Acai #2
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Park
from Prūf Cultivar
25.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dog Park
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies
from Deschutes Growery
15.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Thai Affair
from Yerba Buena
10.84%
THC
0.05%
CBD
White Thai Affair
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sonic Screwdriver
from Prūf Cultivar
16.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sonic Screwdriver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cosmic Phyre
from Phyre
18.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cosmic Phyre
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lime OG [CGC]
from 7 Points Oregon
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Phyre
from Phyre
22.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Critical Phyre
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Bread
from Prūf Cultivar
18.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Corazon
from Yerba Buena
0.64%
THC
14.93%
CBD
Corazon
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Voodoo Chile
from Phyre
20.35%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Voodoo Chille
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Sorbet #1
from Prūf Cultivar
14.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Papaya Sorbet #1
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Prūf Cultivar
15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Sorbet
from Prūf Cultivar
15.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blueberry Sorbet
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peppermint Agave
from Prūf Cultivar
30%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Peppermint Agave
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Doug Fir
from Prūf Cultivar
30%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Doug Fir
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
***All Menu Prices are BEFORE TAX***
from All prices pre-tax
0%
THC
0%
CBD
pre-tax prices
Strain
[CGC] - Clean Green Certified
from Clean Green Certified
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Clean Green
Strain
[CK] - Certified Kind
from Certified Kind
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Certified Kind
Strain
Astral Works [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
5.7%
THC
9.68%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express [CGC] *NEW*
from Yerba Buena
25.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Irish Cream [CGC]
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
22.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
High Noon Irish Cream
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BHO - Headbanger Zombee Budder
from Echo Electuary
71.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Headbanger
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
BHE - Mimosa Live Sugar
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
80.48%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
BHE - Sweet Relief OG
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
77.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet relief OG
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
BHE - The Bizz
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
75.97%
THC
0.17%
CBD
The Bizz
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
BHE - Future
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
73.04%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Future
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
BHO - Oregon Indigo
from White Label Extracts
71.22%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Oregon Indigo
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
BHO - 99 Problems #1
from White Label Extracts
77.56%
THC
0.2%
CBD
99 Problems #1
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
BHE - Sour Kush x Granola Funk Living Dead Resin
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
72.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush x Granoola Funk
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
BHO- Mob Boss (Live Resin)
from Bobsled Extracts
54.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
BHO - Cherry Pie Kush (Live Resin)
from Bobsled Extracts
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
123456