JMuller1978
Stopped in this little gem bout 20 minutes till closing time. I love this place. Prices are good and the staff was super friendly..
4.5
10 reviews
The prices for weed here are usually a little higher considering they don’t frequently run deals on the flower alone. That being said, this place has excellent staff, a great atmosphere and top shelf weed. I’ve maybe spent more than I should when I’ve come to this place, but I’ve never gotten a bad deal and when they do have good deals, they’re really good deals. The staff is all super friendly too, and do a great job of bud tending. I almost never get extra stem on my buds (which - clipping those stems on the buds is a great practice) and I’ve never gotten home and not been happy with what we bought here. I hope you guys continue thriving into the future, and you’ll probably see me again soon.
An overall lame experience with incompetent budtenders and horrible bud.
I had driven by this dispensary quite often and popped in out of curiosity. I'm relatively new having just retired and no longer needing to "avoid" alternative medicine to remain employed. Picked up a couple of pre rolls and went home to enjoy my patio. I was not impressed so I figured ok not for me. When asked for feedback, I shared my experience and that when I was introduced to the excellent customer service at Electric Lettuce. I highly recommend sharing what your experience level it, what your goals are, and have a honest conversation with their staff. You will be rewarded. I went back in and was treated to this level of service that hasn't been easy to find in high end retail stores let alone smaller shops. I imagine that most dispensaries are staffed by wonderful people. I can highly recommend the entire team at Electric Lettuce and urge anyone to benefit from their experience with their product. It is in your best interest. Enjoy Oregon to the fullest. Cheers
I wish they would have asked me to join the rewards program my 1st visit instead I had to read about the offer on Leafly. The bud tenders were very nice and the service was quick.
I really liked the feel of the place. My budtender was helpful but not pushy. The prices were good -- right about what most other shops seem to charge. I'm not gonna drive across town to get here but if you're nearby, it's a solid choice.
Stopped in on 4/20 on the way out to hood. So glad I did! Chloe helped me pick some fire 🔥 she was very helpful and knowledgeable, this girl knows her stuff! Got some great flower, the selection is 👍👌. Thanks electric lettuce and thanks Chloe 🙏
This is my fave dispensary. Everyone is really nice & they have bomb weed.
Best Shop
I'm always pleased after visiting this shop.everyone is so helpful.nice when you can find decent product for a decent price.