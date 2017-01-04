Whisky.Tahoe.Foxtrot on July 26, 2019

I had driven by this dispensary quite often and popped in out of curiosity. I'm relatively new having just retired and no longer needing to "avoid" alternative medicine to remain employed. Picked up a couple of pre rolls and went home to enjoy my patio. I was not impressed so I figured ok not for me. When asked for feedback, I shared my experience and that when I was introduced to the excellent customer service at Electric Lettuce. I highly recommend sharing what your experience level it, what your goals are, and have a honest conversation with their staff. You will be rewarded. I went back in and was treated to this level of service that hasn't been easy to find in high end retail stores let alone smaller shops. I imagine that most dispensaries are staffed by wonderful people. I can highly recommend the entire team at Electric Lettuce and urge anyone to benefit from their experience with their product. It is in your best interest. Enjoy Oregon to the fullest. Cheers