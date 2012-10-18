arkap9090
Fantastic buds with a very diverse, rotating selection. Incredible staff with even more incredible prices!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Fantastic buds with a very diverse, rotating selection. Incredible staff with even more incredible prices!
I have to say this is one of my favorites! I’ve been here a half dozen times just for the deals. The Boulder native and IndigoPro deals rule. I’ve brought Denver natives here and they agreed and still make the drive. I make it a point to visit every time I’m in town.
Every experience I've had at elements has been nothing less than wonderful! All of the budtenders are respectful, friendly, and helpful. They have everything you could ever need.
Everytime I stop by element's I'm greeted with nothing but respect and friendliness. The staff is incredible and always looking to help. As for the products, I have yet to disappointed by anything I have picked up here. From flower to concentrates to edibles, everything is phenomenal. And if you're looking for great product at an affordable price, then look no further.
Thanks so much for your kind words and for your continued loyalty, We look forward to exceeding your expectations again!
Great products, never had an issue. I work at a different dispo now but I shopped here on a regular basis before. Not bad, the wait time can be a little rough but they do their best.
hanks so much for your kind words and for your continued loyalty, We look forward to exceeding your expectations again! And thanks for the tips to improve your experience!
really hate leaving bad reviews for good places, but after my visit to Elements today I feel I must. First off I went in at about 10:45am today with the expectation of getting a great deal. I found an offer on Leafbuyer for 17.98/1/8 on select strains. Awesome deal because the select strains were the house strains which are really good. I was told a few days ago that they would be honoring this offer until Saturday. Well the girl behind the counter flatout told me that she wasn't going to honor their own deal. She gave no other reason other then she didn't see a note. No alternative no solution not even an apology. Oh well I guess I know now how important their customers are.
First time visiting Elements and I will be back! I live in Longmont and there is very limited selection here and most of them usually never run any deals. That being said, I'm willing to travel for good buds and most importantly deals. I went here and asked what deals they had on ounces and they told me that it was $30 out the door for an ounce of shake (tax included)! Not only that but they let me get half indica and half sativa which is PERFECT since I'm on all day smoker. The shake is really nice, not dry or overloaded with stems. I don't mind shake because I prefer to roll my smoke but you really can't beat this! Not sure if it's all the time but I was intending on getting the $50 oz of shake that I saw on Leafbuyer so I'm extremely pleased. I will be returning!
I love this place. Straight up. The deals are fantastic and the folks working there are kind,patient, and knowledgeable. Always willing to answer my questions.Never much of a wait at all either! I come from half an hour away twice a month for the combo and the 1/8 th deal they put up sometimes! I Definitely leave there a happy camper. Thanks Guys!
I stay loyal to this spot even after I moved to the other side of town. They are always super friendly, I'm never afraid to ask a question, and their products never disappoint.
Great prices and great bud!