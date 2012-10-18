EmilyS on April 30, 2017

First time visiting Elements and I will be back! I live in Longmont and there is very limited selection here and most of them usually never run any deals. That being said, I'm willing to travel for good buds and most importantly deals. I went here and asked what deals they had on ounces and they told me that it was $30 out the door for an ounce of shake (tax included)! Not only that but they let me get half indica and half sativa which is PERFECT since I'm on all day smoker. The shake is really nice, not dry or overloaded with stems. I don't mind shake because I prefer to roll my smoke but you really can't beat this! Not sure if it's all the time but I was intending on getting the $50 oz of shake that I saw on Leafbuyer so I'm extremely pleased. I will be returning!