Sure do miss this place...
Anyone know anything about its future?
Ceejayk
on February 19, 2019
Tev is the guy to see , when you want the BEST in Eugene!
Redtango
on December 6, 2018
The atmosphere and product in this shop is dope! Very friendly, knowledgeable staff..with the exception of one employee..Jay? who talks a mile a minute and almost always messes up my order. I’ve never had a problem with anyone else, but when I see this guy behind the counter when I walk in I honestly just want to leave.
tyczarkersh
on November 12, 2018
Great deals and helpfulness
Sparkleslikeleelee
on November 12, 2018
Great top shelf and 2 dollar grams when times are tight
patiences4not
on September 21, 2018
As always y'all are awesome!
cryptobudder
on June 22, 2018
Good service, good products, will definitely be heading back asap.
Kush-kage
on June 21, 2018
This was my first time ever at a dispensary. Elev8 has great gas, great prices, & great people. Looking forward to shopping with them again!
Sandra.Nickell
on May 3, 2018
Elev8 is the best dispensary in Eugene! Tobias is awesome! Very nice and professional!!
Battshittcrazy
on April 18, 2018
Location seemed a little scetchy. Could use some better lighting out front. Other than that this place rocks. Great atmosphere. The staff was fantastic. Tall younger guy with just above shoulder dreads. This guy nails it with customer service. You're not just a customer with him you were instantly made to feel welcome. Definitely will be visiting this location again.