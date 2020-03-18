539 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 481
Show All 113
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$399
Deals
25% Off Storewide
Valid 3/18/2020 – 4/17/2020
In light of the economic and emotional hardships we are all facing, Elevate Lompoc is offering 25% the entire store until further notice.
**This discount only stacks with medical. 25% off also applies to delivery**
25% Off Storewide
Valid 3/18/2020 – 4/17/2020
In light of the economic and emotional hardships we are all facing, Elevate Lompoc is offering 25% the entire store until further notice.
**This discount only stacks with medical. 25% off also applies to delivery**
All Products
Lime Flower - Sativa Smalls
from Lime
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Lime Flower - Hybrid Smalls
from Lime
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Lime Flower - Indica Nugs
from Lime
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Old Pal - Mimosa (RYO Pouch)
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
Cypress Flower - Shaggy
from Cypress Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
Lime Flower - Indica Smalls
from Lime
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Lime Flower - Hybrid Nugs
from Lime
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Lime Flower - Sativa Nugs
from Lime
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Pacific Stone - Sour-
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
$18each
Flow Kana Silver Label - London Cake
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Connected Cannabis Co. Flower - Gushers (Indoor)
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$77.5each
$77.5each
A Golden State Flower - Sunbeam
from A Golden State
___
THC
___
CBD
$72each
$72each
A Golden State Flower - Silver Cloud
from A Golden State
___
THC
___
CBD
$72each
$72each
A Golden State Flower - Palo Cedro
from A Golden State
___
THC
___
CBD
$72each
$72each
Viola Flower - Rockstar
from Viola
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.5each
$42.5each
Pure Beauty - Guava Jelly
from Pure Beauty
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.5each
$47.5each
Old Pal - Cosmic OG
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Outco Flower - Grape Pie - 3.5g
from OutCo
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.5each
$42.5each
Utopia Flower - Chem Cookies
from Utopia
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.5each
$57.5each
Flow Kana Silver Label - Love Humboldt OG
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Connected Cannabis Co. Flower - Smarties (Indoor)
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$82.5each
$82.5each
Connected Cannabis Co. Flower - Biscotti (Indoor)
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
$80each
Dovetail Flower - Cherry OG
from Dovetail
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Dovetail Flower - Purple Punch
from Dovetail
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Dovetail Flower - Sour Breath
from Dovetail
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Paradiso Flower - Zkittlez
from Paradiso
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Paradiso Flower - White Tahoe Cookies
from Paradiso
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Alien Labs Flower - Baklava (Indoor)
from Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$77.5each
$77.5each
Connected Cannabis Co. Flower - Biscotti x Gushers Smalls (Indoor)
from Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
$120each
Connected Cannabis Co. Flower - Gelonade Smalls (Indoor)
from Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
$120each
Connected Cannabis Co. Flower - Dosilato Smalls (Indoor)
from Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
$120each
Connected Cannabis Co. Flower - Dosilato (Indoor)
from Connected Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$77.5each
$77.5each
Ember Valley - Sundae Driver
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Pure Beauty - Mendo Breath
from Pure Beauty
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.5each
$47.5each
Pure Beauty - Harlequin GDP
from Pure Beauty
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.5each
$47.5each
Ember Valley - Orange Peels
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Ember Valley - Ice Ice Valley
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Cypress Flower - Long Island Sweet Skunk
from Cypress Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
Fog City Farms - Diamonds
from Fog City
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Dovetail Flower - AK47
from Dovetail
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
12345 ... 14