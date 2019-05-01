Herbalsesh
4.9
10 reviews
Great location! Everyone is very knowledgeable and friendly ! They have one of the best rewards program out there! Don’t go anywhere else but here!
Great selection austin the budtender was very helpful and kind. Ill definitely be going back
Friendly and knowledgeable staff, nice vibes, great selection.
Cool place good people good prices Vic is out here tohelp
We are grateful for your kind words. Thank you for your business and we hope to see you again soon!
No matter what I get from here I'm always satisfied . The prices are great and lots of different strains to choose from. Thanks to Austin always being helpful.
Elevate Lompoc strives for excellent customer service and quality products, so we are pleased to hear that Austin helped you out and made it an enjoyable experience. We hope to see you back soon!
Best prices on the Central Coast! Larry, Anthony and Jake are always knowledgeable and helpful!
We are happy to hear that our budtenders were able to assist you and contribute to your positive experience. Check out the events page on our website for daily deals!
Best dispensary in Lompoc hands down come check them out. Best deals as well !!!
Thank you so much for the great feedback. We appreciate your business!
If you havent visited here please do its the best dispensary in town, Great environment, and friendly staff.
Thank you so much for your support! We appreciate you taking the time to give us a wonderful review.
This place is very good with carts if u have any problems they will take care of it in hurry. Victor & liz have very good customer service if u ever come to Elevate ask for them they are very helpful
Thanks for sharing your review with us and the community. If there is anything you feel we could improve upon, please share your feedback via carlymatlock@elevatelompoc. We hope to see you again soon!
Best place to go to in town, best prices and great staff.
This review made our day. Thank you!