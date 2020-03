VaughnHawk on January 12, 2018

I called to ask a question and see if Leafy was up to date with the products on their menu, quickly was rushed off the phone not even 1 min of conversation. I Haven't even been inside and I'm already not impressed. Especially if someone is gonna drive 75 miles to get what they need. Also the price was different then their menu says.. Dissapointed not sure if I even wanna drive up their now.