TristanAlvarado on June 12, 2019

Elevated is an awesome shop with great budtenders. Emily and Rickey are great budtenders that are knowledgeable and friendly. Elevated is currently carrying the Heavy Hitters Fathers Day Gift Set as well. A great gift for anyone looking to have a chill day with their father. From the flower, edibles, concentrates and vibe; Elevated has something for everyone.