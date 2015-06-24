Follow
Elevations
719.GOT.MEDS (719.468.6337)
First-Time Patients
Valid 1/1/1
We offer a great deal for each of your first 5 visits with us, starting with 25% off of your entire purchase! Stop inside for more details on your next four visits!
check it out!
$99 Ounces for Members
Valid 2/1/2017
Sign up as a member with Elevations and we'll give you one $99 ounce per month.
Must be a medical marijuana patient, and you must be a member.
Full-Time Deals
Valid 1/1/1
Cannabis industry members, veterans, and seniors get 5% off!
bring your ID or your military badge and we'll get you taken care of!
Honest Review? FREE Joint
Valid 1/1/1
Leave us an honest review and get a free pre rolled joint!
Must bring review into store. Show the review to your budtender to get the pre roll!
CLONES
Valid 1/1/1
Clones are officially here folks! Several strains to choose from, high in both THC and CBD. Don't see the strain you want? Be sure to pre-order! We can get it for you.
$15 a piece, AND discounts on large orders.