Embarc - Chico (NOW OPEN)
Chico, CA
3.7(5 reviews)
5 Reviews of Embarc - Chico (NOW OPEN)
3.7(5)
p........0
June 28, 2023
bought a cart and was not told that the width is Bigger than standard size. partner called to ask if anything can be done, they told him he could come in and buy a compatable battery. as Someone whose worked in dispensaries i was always taught you let the patient know before they purchase about the abnormal sizing. With the suggestion of coming in to buy a battery rather than allow an exchange feels like a ploy to trick patients into spending more money. Either that or they are poorly training their employees. When I called to let them know that it does not fit into 4 of the standard Ccell batteries we have the manager would not come to the phone and only offered for us to bring in the cart AND our batteries. as if we are too stupid to know how to set it up ourselves.(this is all relayed to me thru someone else) He really wanted us to waste gas just to come down and see if they could force it to fit for us. rather than just allowing us to exchange the product. Back to delivery for me.
c........s
September 7, 2023
Ricardo was awesome! He made me feel comfortable, as I'm a first-timer. He took the time to explain all the different products and what would work best for the medical conditions that I have. He did not try to push me to buy something I didn't want. He is a caring individual who took the time to listen to what my needs are. Definitely will be back!. A+
j........3
April 23, 2024
poor customer service
f........8
November 16, 2023
Susan is the Best!
K........4
December 29, 2023
The vibe of this dispensary is laid back and fun. I will say I hate the crazy rush hour but, whether it’s online pick up and/or building my order it pretty quick and easy. Kaley, Jordan, Ricardo and many more all of you are amazing at your job and knowledge of products