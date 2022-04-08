EMBR Dispensary (coming soon!)
340.5 miles away
In-store purchasing only
8 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
EMBR Dispensary (coming soon!)
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
144 King Street, Northampton, MA
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Hours unavailable