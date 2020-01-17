212 products
Mix & Match Ounce 50% Off!
Valid 1/17/2020 – 1/1/2021
Mix and Match ANY (8) 1/8ths off ANY tier and receive 50% off each 1/8th!
50% off is for Loyalty Members, Non-Loyalty Guests get 40% off each 1/8th.
Staff picks
Strawberry Milk
from Veritas Farms
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry milk
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
Gushers (I)*
from Dutch Girl
16.4%
THC
___
CBD
$9.991 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Budfox Enterprise
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Grape
from Level 10 LLC
21.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dosidos
from Veritas Farms
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Faceoff x OG KushFaceoff x OG Kush
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Biscotti
from Dutch Boys
18.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato x GSC x South Florida OG
Strain
$11.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Limone
from VERA
24.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hell's OG (f.k.a. Hell's Angels OG)
from Level 10 LLC
25.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$10.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash
from N/A
17.5%
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LA Kush Cake (Only a few Grams Left!)
from N/A
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.991 g
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset
from Dune Valley Farms
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$9.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Donatello
from Level 10 LLC
24.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Donatello
Strain
$10.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N Cream*
from Veritas Fine Cannabis
23.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$355 G Shake
In-store only
Honest blunts 2pk
from Dixie Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Varying Strains
Strain
Durban Kush (One Gram Left!!)
from Sunhouse
19.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Kush
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kush Mints*
from Dutch Boy
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
White 99 (Only a few Grams Left)
from Dune Valley Farms
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Grape Nerds Shatter - 1g
from Harmony Extracts
72.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Nerds
Strain
$33.991 g
In-store only
Love's Oven Whip Wax
from Love's Oven
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.991 g
In-store only
Love's Oven Wax
from Love's Oven
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.991 g
In-store only
Love's Oven Shatter
from Love's Oven
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.991 g
In-store only
HRVST Extracts- Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.991 g
In-store only
Harmony Extracts- Live Resin 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$36.991 g
In-store only
Harmony Extracts- Live Badder 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$47.991 g
In-store only
THC Distillate Pax Pod
from Mary's Medicinals
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Not Specified
Strain
$55.99½ g
In-store only
710 Labs -Water Hash
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$58.991 g
In-store only
Boulder Built Live Resin/Terp Sugar
from Unknown Brand
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$42.991 g
In-store only
710 Labs- Live Badder- 1g
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62.991 g
In-store only
710 Labs- FSE (Full Spectrum Extract)- 1g
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$56.991 g
In-store only
Airo Pro- Vape Pen Cartridges- 500mg
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$42.99½ g
In-store only
Concentrated Love
from Love's Oven
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$20.991 g
In-store only
Caviar Sativa - 1g Moonrock
from Summit
69.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Evolab- Alchemy Balance Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$48.99½ g
In-store only
Evolab- Alchemy Balance 1:1- 300mg All In One
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.99300 mg
In-store only
Evolab- Alchemy Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37.99½ g
In-store only
Evolab- Alchemy iHit- 300mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.99300 mg
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma Blueberry Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.99½ g
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma Cartridge- 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26.99½ g
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma All In One- 300mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.99300 mg
In-store only
Evolab- Chroma Refill Syringe- 1g
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$57.991 g
In-store only
