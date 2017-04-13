LotusKai on August 30, 2018

I've visited this place 3 times now to get their ounce special deal which is the best flower deal I've ever seen! Outside if their ounce deal I haven't bought any of their flower because for me it seems a little pricey but what I have bought I've loved. The buds in their ounce special jars are generally small buds but even so they've always been dense and pretty, with a great smoke behind them. Their store itself is always very clean and upkept with the space being utilized perfectly. The staff has always been friendly and helpful so absolutely no complaints there! If you're looking for a GREAT DEAL (85$ OTD for members, and it takes 2 seconds to become a member) on ounces then this is definitely the place to shop!