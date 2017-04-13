notsellingpercs
Love this place, been in multiple times, but it is a little pricier than some some other near by locations. The quality however of their products does make it worth it.
4.1
10 reviews
This place USED-TO-BE the best place in town. You could get the highest quality of flower at the best price anywhere. Now it's over priced crap! And i mean crap! If you are paying 25 an 1/8 for 15% bottom shelf you're getting screwed! Also there website switched to grams for some reason. I'm a loyalty member and would tell everyone to go there. I'm now I actually signed up for this site to tell people to go elsewhere!
No way. I walk in and they are telling me an ounce is 275. What kind of game is this? Their menu prices are different I dunno if the bud tender was trying to rip me off or what. If your in this area I’d recommend going anywhere else. Especially bc they don’t serve med patients. What a joke.
We do not have an ounce priced that high. We are also Recreational sales only, we do a 10% discount for med card holders as well! Sorry for the confusion!
Very nice place everyone is friendly good customer service would come here again.
Came in a few days ago and picked up some Black Afghani. One of the best strains I’ve had in ages. The place is always clean and as always the service was great!!!
Hands down my favorite place to shop. Always a chill experience. Great vibes, prices, products, and people. Reminds me of Ruth's alternative caring from Disjointed!
Thank you!
location is nicely located near s Colorado Blvd and interstate 25. the waiting room is very large and welcoming but the main area is a bit dark and a bit closed off in my opinion. Came for the 70$oz special, the customer service was kind and caring
I've visited this place 3 times now to get their ounce special deal which is the best flower deal I've ever seen! Outside if their ounce deal I haven't bought any of their flower because for me it seems a little pricey but what I have bought I've loved. The buds in their ounce special jars are generally small buds but even so they've always been dense and pretty, with a great smoke behind them. Their store itself is always very clean and upkept with the space being utilized perfectly. The staff has always been friendly and helpful so absolutely no complaints there! If you're looking for a GREAT DEAL (85$ OTD for members, and it takes 2 seconds to become a member) on ounces then this is definitely the place to shop!
Great place and super friendly employees
great shop, good selection.