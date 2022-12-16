Welcome to Emerald Fields Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Aurora. We are a local favorite dispensary in the beautiful city of Aurora, CO. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible customer service and experience. The Emerald Fields brand takes a refreshing and unique approach to marijuana by combining high-quality cannabis products with an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. This location proudly serves the community of Aurora and the surrounding area. Our store is located at 503 Havana St, Aurora, CO 80010 , only a short drive from many popular attractions. Cherry Creek State Park, 6th Ave., and Common Ground Golf Course are all less than twenty minutes away. The city is close to both the mountains and the Denver metropolitan area. Emerald Fields Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Aurora is proud to serve cannabis consumers in Arapahoe County, which includes the communities of Aurora, Denver, Commerce City, Dupont, Sunny Vale, Highland Park, Delmar Parkway, Montclair, Hilltop, Glendale, Aurora Hills, Lynn Knoll, Utah Park, and the surrounding areas.