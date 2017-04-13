PolyCypherpunk on February 3, 2019

Just stating 'This place is too expensive.' Is glossing over — and allowing for, a myriad of missteps, and miscalculations to go both unnoticed, and unanswered for — it's time for a fitting review. Firstly, there is an adequate selection, but not the 'best' selection. They have similar products to everyone else, but I have yet to speak to a budtender that knows much-if-or-anything about the products, their origins, or how they could help you. Most of the 'floor' staff are either unknowledgeable, or inebriated, or perhaps both. I have to repeat myself, they seem generally confused by the iPad in their hand, and they wander aimlessly until you try to track them down. A word on price. To get to a recreational dispensary from where I'm located, it's approximately 37 miles. Which means, I could either head to Denver — or down to Manatu. From here on out — it's Denver. I went to three different dispensaries over three days, to try to decide product-and-value. On average if I go to this dispensary, versus three other (random) places in Denver I will pay 48% more for 50% less product; additionally, the products in Denver are higher-quality and more affordable. In all three (random) Denver locations, the personnel was crisp, knowledgeable, included other team members when they didn't have answers — were friendly, and space wasn't dominated by militarized, armed guards. They made using my veterans benefits benefit easy, and all provided a very unrushed, competent, and comfortable experience. Something I have yet to experience at this Manatu location... do yourself a favor; plan ahead, drive to Denver, and enjoy the experience the way that it was intended. As a healing, helpful, and nourishing time — not a nerve-wracking, frustrating, and overly expensive time!