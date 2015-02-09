nlh92
There is no competition - Emerald Leaves is the best dispensary in Tacoma! The staff is so friendly and helpful and all around fabulous. LOVE YOU ALL!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
There is no competition - Emerald Leaves is the best dispensary in Tacoma! The staff is so friendly and helpful and all around fabulous. LOVE YOU ALL!
Everything!
Good oil at reasonable prices but the budtenders at least the ones that helped me were uneducated so just know what you wana look at before go in there
Love these guys. Don't like going anywhere else.
We appreciate you, and we like you too!
I've checked out other locations and never have I been as impressed with a place as this one. I always end up seeing the same couple of staff who are all super knowledge and won't try to upsell you to the higher priced stuff if you're looking for cheap, great, good,leaf, extract, indica, sativa... I have never once, ever been pointed the wrong direction after discussing what I'm looking for with their awesome staff! The latest budtender I worked with was Cedric and the CO2 vape, BHO/pho extract, and $12 eighth of bud were all exactly what I was asking for and wanted! I'll never go anywhere else. I've tried and none have ever hung with this place or it's employees in their attitudes and knowledge.
Thank you for your feedback! We strive for options in every budget, and to get you what you are looking for every time.
😁✌🏻
=) peace, love, & buds, y'all.
I like the staff they are knowledgeable and extremely helpful. However, Anthony has waited on me several times and I'm impressed with how he tunes-in to the customers tastes and preferences. He steers me to the right product every time. Never a bad suggestion. But all the staff is great!!! This dispensary is the best in town by far. Just wish there were more great tasting dark chocolate edibles, You have to get your munch on after a good hit!!!
Thank you =) We add new edibles every month, so check back on the Dark Chocolates soon!
I am a regular at this location when in the area. The staff are all regulars and have been consistently the same in the past year that I have come. Some of their budtenders deserve rewards for their customer service and bud knowledge. If your ever in this shop and don't know what to order talk to Cedric, Derek or Easton..they are all individually amazing. The prices are reasonable and they now accept debit at the counter with a 2.50. I have not purchased a bad batch yet from them. Great vendors and quick service. Overall 5 STAR service.
We appreciate the feedback and recognition!
Very friendly and approachable store:)
=D Thanks, PnwPanda!
Luigi and the black dude with the dreads are such a good help. They know the products and are super helpful when suggesting good priced weed for the quality. They have the really cool white guy who makes sure no-one is soliciting in the parking and he's super friendly. I love coming here.
I'm sure you're referring to Cedric! Thanks for the review, we strive for awesome selection and learning what you're looking for!