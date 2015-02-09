.A.v.B. on November 7, 2018

I've checked out other locations and never have I been as impressed with a place as this one. I always end up seeing the same couple of staff who are all super knowledge and won't try to upsell you to the higher priced stuff if you're looking for cheap, great, good,leaf, extract, indica, sativa... I have never once, ever been pointed the wrong direction after discussing what I'm looking for with their awesome staff! The latest budtender I worked with was Cedric and the CO2 vape, BHO/pho extract, and $12 eighth of bud were all exactly what I was asking for and wanted! I'll never go anywhere else. I've tried and none have ever hung with this place or it's employees in their attitudes and knowledge.