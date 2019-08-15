Follow
Emjay
(877) 365-2901
66 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 17
Show All 14
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$50
All Products
Grape Head
from THC Design
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
Gello Gelato Pre-roll
from Sherbinskis
26%
THC
___
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
from THC Design
22%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
Do-Si-Do
from BLOOM FARMS
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Skunkberry
from BLOOM FARMS
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunkberry
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Gello Gelato Premium Sungrown
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Pink Panties Premium Sungrown
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Panties
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Wedding Cake
from Caliva
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$38⅛ oz
Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush
from Caliva
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$38⅛ oz
Alien OG
from Caliva
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$38⅛ oz
Purple Punch
from THC Design
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$38⅛ oz
Forbidden Fruit
from THC Design
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$38⅛ oz
Lime Slurps
from THC Design
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
Double Ghost OG
from Lowell Herb Co.
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Love Triangle
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
More Cowbell
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Reef Leaf
from Caliva
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
Fruit Fusion #12
from Raw Garden
85%
THC
___
CBD
$321 g
Cherry Chem Haze
from Raw Garden
70%
THC
___
CBD
$321 g
Purple Punch
from STIIIZY
74.65%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
Pineapple Express
from STIIIZY
74.65%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
Strawberry Cough
from STIIIZY
74.83%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
Mango Gummies
from PLUS Products
10mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$15each
Releaf Capsules
from Papa & Barkley
200mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$30each
CBD PROTAB
from Level
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$44each
Sativa PROTAB
from Level
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
Indica PROTAB
from Level
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
Pastilles - Inspired Sativa
from Beboe
91.81mg
THC
69.33mg
CBD
$25each
Moroccan Mints
from Petra
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$21each
Blackberry & Lemon Gummies
from PLUS Products
90mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$15each
Sour Watermelon Gummies
from PLUS Products
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
Blue Tarantula
from Ganja Gold
22%
THC
___
CBD
$22each
Red Tarantula
from Ganja Gold
14.9%
THC
___
CBD
$14each
Pink Panties Pre-roll
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Panties
Strain
$10each
Lowell Smokes Hybrid Blend
from Lowell Herb Co.
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
Lowell Smokes Indica Blend
from Lowell Herb Co.
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
Lowell Smokes Sativa Blend
from Lowell Herb Co.
15%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
Hybrid Preroll
from Caliva
12%
THC
0%
CBD
$70.6 G
Super Session Connoisseur Doobie
from Caliva
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
Indica Preroll
from Caliva
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$70.6 G
12