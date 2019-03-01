Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
UPDATE customer service corrected the mistake of serving up infected meds but damage is done. Goodluck with your order.
Reese1983
on March 26, 2019
Thank you for having my favorite Beboe products!!!!!! The black gift box is exquisite. My first time ordering and the delivery person was very professional! See you again soon.
ofnazareth
on March 12, 2019
Tried these guys last week while I was in town. Found them here on Leafly. Great service, they delivered fast to my hotel room in Oakland. I will def use these guys again when I’m in the East Bay. Fire buds!