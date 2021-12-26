Erb & Arbor: The Valley's Newest and Largest Dispensary Now Open In Panorama City! Our gorgeous 6,750 sq ft facility is located on 8717 Van Nuys Blvd directly across from the L.A. Kings Practice Facility with plenty of parking! We have curated the best brands, products and offering the best deals and service in the San Fernando Valley! We are here to usher in the future: melding cannabis culture, education and compassion. We're committed to making a positive impact in our community, being a model business and elevating the experience of what a dispensary can be! New Members: 50% OFF Erb&Arbor 1/8th or 1g Mariment pre-roll for $1. (mix & match , Limit 2 per member) *(1st time members w/ min $20 purchase) New Members: Get a Product Goodie Bag worth up to $100 for $1! Min. $20 Purchase 40% OFF Mariment $25 OTD for E&A indoor 1/8th Referral: Members who bring a friend receive a Erb&Arbor eighth for only $10 when they spend min $20! ATM Available Inside We Accept Debit/Credit! $3.50 charge added to total at checkout.