Stopped by Erb and Arbor to pickup some good flower for the week. Since it's a new shop I wanted to go look at everything. The vibe was laidback, & my budtender allowed me to look around without pressing me into buying whatever they want. I'm not huge on indicas but there was a huge selection of hybrids & indicas. Erik helped me navigate to find a sativa & I grabbed XJ-13 from thc design, dope dope. The package date is good, flower is soft & that true chocolately piney XJ, jus what I need. I guess they do morning deals till 2pm too so on top of my ftp 20% they threw in a preroll for a dollar. Getting faded for $1 is always worth it! Glad to have this spot in the 818