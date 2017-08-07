chriscobal
There's a broad range of products to choose from, giving the patient plenty of options. Staff was super friendly and knowledgable. Great location, only a few blocks from Grand Central.
My first visit here was exceptional. First timers need to make an appointment (you can get then same day), and speak with their in-house pharmacist regarding your medical condition and goals for treatment. The pharmacist was friendly, upbeat, and extremely helpful/patient in explaining the different product forms and THC:CBD of each. That you’re able to discuss current or past therapies with someone with certified knowledge of same puts Etain above and beyond other dispensaries. This location is clean, secure, welcoming, and easy to reach. MMJ in NYS is costly, no matter where you shop; many dispensaries will offer a first-time, Medicare/Medicaid, Senior or other discount—so ask! Why is it costly? Quality, standardized, regulated anything is expensive to make. But much of the fault lies in how NYS passed a restrictive MMJ legalization law—just as NJ had. Your electeds need to hear from you regarding this law, and how breadth of product type and pricing are important to you. Please speak up, and advocate for all!
Was not welcoming at all the product is garbage the vape pen and cartridge does not even work properly the cartridge has been leaking the whole time I would not recommend going here go to curaleaf they are the best this place does not even offer u a discount and anything as a new client either never again
Hi David, Thank you for the feedback. We do offer a 5% of for all new patients, as well as, a 10% discount for medicaid, medicare, veteran and disability. If you'd like to schedule a follow-up appointment to have your vaporizer looked at, please give us a call at (914) 437-7898. Have a great day!
Beautiful space, very nice staff. Knowledge and very personable.
Cartridges are leaking Prices are sky high I wonder how they justify the price They're a shameless drug dealers nothing more nothing less!Actuallyt they worst than a drug dealers they exploit patients
2 years I have been going to theme great place love the cbd capsule for my tendonitis and arthritis.
Great dispensary friendly staff and great products. Will definitely make this my new dispensary just wished they delivered.
Great
I'm a huge fan of etain. First off, their tinctures are elegant, tasty and expensive. Their vape pens are garbage, however. The product in the vape pen is spectacular, but they seem to have been screwed by whomever they tapped to make their vape cartridges. They do not offer refillable bulk oil. You have to buy their lousy, branded vape device. It clogs and leaks and stops working well before you are done with the contents. New York medicinal cannabis is crazy expensive, so this just is not ethical. Add to this that when you finish with the cartridge, you throw it away. Environmentally a terrible product. Everything else they make is great. Their dispensaries are clean and comfortable, but not sterile or pretentious. Their staff is friendly and knowledgeable. I use them when I can afford their products. I will never buy their vape pens again, however. I'm against inhaling vapor or smoke, anyway. It will be nice when New York State allows people to cultivate at home and make their own products. In places like Colorado, a patient on limited means can infuse coconut oil for a fraction of the price of a typical New York allowed product. For the price of one of eTain's tinctures ($165), a person could make two months worth of edible coconut oil, at home...if it were allowed. Once New Jersey and New York allow recreational cannabis, I'm afraid this amazing little gem of a business will be struggling. I wish them luck. Sorry they seem to have been stuck with a ton of branded vape cartridges that suck.
I’ve been to Etain twice now to fill my prescription. I’m extremely happy with the results of the Balance capsules. The staff are caring, helpful & knowledgeable. The space is inviting without the typical, tired stoner art. It’s a beautifully designed Manhattan boutique selling high-quality products. It’s expensive, but I’ve had lots of top-shelf cannabis and this is some of the best medicine available so it’s definitely worth the cost.