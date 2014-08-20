SparkTheWolf on April 10, 2019

Euflora is smack in the middle of City Center/Downtown Denver and is apart of the huge 16th Street Mall. It is located right next to the 7-11 on the corner of Tremont PL and 16th Street, and is located down the steps and to the right. This Dispensary was a special and unique treat to step into on my Colorado tour in the summer of last year for a couple months during the summer. It is huge inside, and lets the public view strains, explore many different Cannabis products, and they even provide educational notes and a Periodic Table of Strains. The people who work here as the Bud-Tenders are nice, however seem impatient, or slightly annoyed at all the people, and/or questions asked. Overall the experience, even with some of these minor issues, is great. Euflora, however isn't at the top of my list for visiting as much, nor to buy product. The prices are higher than most of the downtown area, of course this is understandable because of the location being in the mall, as well as in the middle of City Center Denver. I still do recommend this dispensary to anyone who wants a full, first time, and amazing dispensary trip