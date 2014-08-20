Bfelder
Becky and Markie are Very Rude joints different price every time and inventory sucks and is not accurate yet they want you pay the same price for the wrong product. STAY AWAY NATIVE ROOTS BETTER
Came in before a baseball game for some edibles, Interesting location right in the middle of the 16th street mall. I would like to see a better presence on the street entrance/exit the bums know you bought weed and hound you a little bit.
Euflora is smack in the middle of City Center/Downtown Denver and is apart of the huge 16th Street Mall. It is located right next to the 7-11 on the corner of Tremont PL and 16th Street, and is located down the steps and to the right. This Dispensary was a special and unique treat to step into on my Colorado tour in the summer of last year for a couple months during the summer. It is huge inside, and lets the public view strains, explore many different Cannabis products, and they even provide educational notes and a Periodic Table of Strains. The people who work here as the Bud-Tenders are nice, however seem impatient, or slightly annoyed at all the people, and/or questions asked. Overall the experience, even with some of these minor issues, is great. Euflora, however isn't at the top of my list for visiting as much, nor to buy product. The prices are higher than most of the downtown area, of course this is understandable because of the location being in the mall, as well as in the middle of City Center Denver. I still do recommend this dispensary to anyone who wants a full, first time, and amazing dispensary trip
Love this place... Location,location, location.. Thank you for your great service.
Glad you enjoyed our store!
Loved the atmosphere and the presentation of product. Helpful that you can look things up on your phone. Staff did not seem knowledgeable about specific strains offered in cartridges.
found the same strain up the road for $12 cheaper , the afghani i got was so so dry .... Arizona has better flower... the guy working sold me something i didnt even want or tv or what i asked for....
The folks working there were very nice. I really liked how everything was clean and arranged for ease of viewing the product. I wanted more conversation/direction from the budtender, but overall it was a good experience.
Happy to hear your experience went well. Please never feel rushed when speaking with a budtender if there is a line. We strive to get all your questions answered.
Really liked the presentation style, with containers equipped with sniff holes for the smell experience as well as a magnifier for checking out the terpenes resin + overall appearance of the buds. Super helpful bud tenders + a good vibe.
Good selection. Nice ambience. However the service was ridiculously slow.
This place is just shoveling money, don't expect anything like customer service, or even politeness. There are plenty of other dispensaries nearby, they will all treat you with basic decency. I'd bet good money they've paid for most of the positive reviews here and elsewhere. It's like a dispensary with the ambiance of a really crappy head shop. The manager was quite condescending (like a crappy headshop), bought an O-pen cartomizer which was defective, they exchanged it after some grumbling...for another defective carto, which they refused to exchange. The reason it really bothered me is that O-pen has a "no questions asked" return policy (likely to save that quality control money without rubbing people the wrong way) so it wouldn't have put the guy out in any way not to be a jerk about it, he just felt it necessary I guess. Spending $80 on a useless piece of glass and metal was frustrating, but being hassled about it was infuriating.