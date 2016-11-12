gatort
Awesome bud tenders! My regular dispensary.
4.7
10 reviews
Friendly staff with GREAT customer service. Thanks Diego.
Glad to hear you enjoyed your experience. See you soon.
Great place. Very friendly staff and very helpful. Great strain choices and very great quality.
I loved the friendliness of the staff and other customers, it was a very chill yet professional vibe and I really appreciated the assistance in choosing the right strains for me. I definitely want to come back and try some concentrates!
Pam was excellent in helping me find a sativa!! Thanks so much!!
A flower mishap bloomed into a sweeter fruit! Thank you Brandon for high-class customer service!
Been coming here for a year. Husband and I share an account that does not list my name. Euflora takes my money and adds points to account but will not allow me, the wife to redeem points because my name is not an account. So now husband has to go back there yo add my name and redeem points. I am good enough for Euflora to tak money but not good enough to allow me to redeem my points. Bud shops are a dime a dozen. We will redeem our points and go elsewhere for future purchases.
Pricing was confusing and they do not have packaging for large quantities. To buy an ounce they tried to give me 8 containers of 1/8th's. Most dispensaries in Denver are not very friendly to those of us from out of town.
First time visit. Decided to drop by on Black Friday. I was in the area. Best decision of the day! Budtender/cashier Jaime provided best first visit experience thus far. Went out of her way to make me feel I was the only one in the store when it was indeed packed. The force is strong in this one! Great service, tasty flower. I'll be back. Thanks, Jaime!!
Corbin the budtender is always with a positive upbeat attitude and i appreciate that. He always takes care of my needs and i like that out of customer service reps.