Aura45 on December 23, 2017

Been coming here for a year. Husband and I share an account that does not list my name. Euflora takes my money and adds points to account but will not allow me, the wife to redeem points because my name is not an account. So now husband has to go back there yo add my name and redeem points. I am good enough for Euflora to tak money but not good enough to allow me to redeem my points. Bud shops are a dime a dozen. We will redeem our points and go elsewhere for future purchases.