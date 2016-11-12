Customer appreciation Friday
First Friday of every month we give away product or merchandise with purchases and have vendor pop-up events.
Must make a Purchase. ONLY on the FIRST Friday each month!
Wax Wednesday
20% of all wax, shatter, distillate, and live resin
Wednesday Only. Cannot be stacked with other discounts. Vaporizer cartridges are not included.
Therapeutic Thursdays
20% off on CBD products and topicals
Thursday Only. Cannot be stacked with other discounts. Vaporizer cartridges are not included.
Special Strain Sunday
We offer $20 eighths and $99 ounces on select strains.
Sunday Only. While supplies last. Prices are before tax.
Tasty Tuesdays
20% all edibles and drinks.
Tuesday Only. Cannot be stacked with other discounts.
Modern Monday
15% off on all vaporizer, cartridges, and batteries.
Monday Only. Cannot be stacked with other discounts.
Buy 2 Get 1 for 10¢ Lucky's mints and tarts (5mg & 10mg)
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
All December we have Buy 2 Get 1 for 10¢ Lucky's mints and tarts (5mg & 10mg) While Supplies Last.
Cannot be combined with any other discounts.