Great dope but steep pricing if you have the cash to blow then this is the place for you
wicked54
on October 16, 2019
First time at this store and it was just perfect!! Staff was real friendly and knew their stuff. Definitely find my new spot!!
WJ33
on February 23, 2019
They will take care of you
Walnutdesk96
on September 8, 2018
Parking is tight at times but great selection and service.
mahlercarranca
on February 12, 2018
so upset with the pre rolls, I bought 2 different strains and they were so tightly packed I had to open and re roll twice!!!
kushphd
on November 7, 2017
The old bank setting was pretty amazing to see. I enjoyed the stations with the containers that allowed you to both smell and look closely at the different buds. Great selection and huge shout out to Mic Mac who gave the assistance!! When in town, definitely stopping back through!
AFBlack
on October 22, 2017
Friendly and helpful staff, decent selection. One of my preferred dispensaries.
torosoraw
on October 10, 2017
Staff was friendly and welcoming, their "platinum" grade is their best quality. Nice smell and good taste. Good selection of edibles. Recommendations were on point!
Thanks Dan!
pammsmith
on August 9, 2017
Very nice place ! Quality product and great service !!
dirtiestchicken
on August 8, 2017
trash. worst dispensary in colorado. unfriendly and untrained staff. i wanted the gorilla glue they had on display but they gave me 2 different strains, neither of which were the gorilla glue. and they both smelled and tasted like moldy basement.