Follow
Eufloric Healing
626-379-6072
6 for $100 Vape Cartridge Special!
Valid 5/11/2019
Limited Time only!!! Get 6 Fli Vape Cartridges for $100. Available in Indica/Sativa/Hybrid Strains. ----- Fli High Terp Cartridges are Ultra-Refined Cannabis Oil. Made with organic premium grade flowers tested for purity and potency. One of the cleanest and most potent cartridges on the market. 80% to 85% total cannabinoids. Adaptable and fits on a standard 510 thread vaporizer stylus battery (280mAH battery that charges with an USB charger)
5 for $100 Concentrate Special
Valid 4/11/2019
Mix and Match any 5 for $100. Choose from Fli, Clear Kings or Smoakland Vape Cartridge, Kief, Shatter, Fli Terp Sauce. (Kief, crumble, shatter and Fli Terp Sauce are full gram)
* Please let us know which 5 items you would like. For cartridges, please let us know which brands and whether you want Indica/Hybrid/Sativa * We service areas of Pasadena, Altadena, Alhambra, Monterey Park, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, Temple City, Rosemead, Arcadia, El Monte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Duarte, Baldwin Park, West Covina, Covina, Azusa, Glendora
* Private Reserve Special - 7 grams for $60 *
Valid 5/11/2019
Choose from: Cookies & Cream, and Juicee Fruit (Ok to split into 2 strains)