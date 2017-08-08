Ar129955
Fast service.
4.9
10 reviews
My first time trying out a new service; I looked on the map on their website and appeared to be within their range (barely, but still- its 6 miles). They confirmed my order and said it would be there within 90 mins (I specifically asked if it would arrive before a certain time I needed to leave). When i'm expecting notification from the driver arriving instead they texted me saying they had to cancel my order because I'm out of range.
I was visiting LA and wanted to shop around for some cannabis. Euphoric Healing caught my eye with their deals. I was unaware they only delivered. The rep talked me through the process over the phone, which put me to ease. I contributed my part to the process and ordered the following day. The price was on point and the delivery was nice & discreet. You have a customer for life EH.
excellent place for all your mmj needs.
So nice. Budtender was very helpful and patient. Driver saw I had a child and immediately started putting my order into a childproof bag. And the bud is awesome!
Friendly, fast, knowledgeable, professional, and the product is just as advertised. The specials were a really good deal too!
Called these guys since needed some meds to ease the pain, got my 9 pound hammer in good shape at an incredible price. will definitely call again.
Superior quality of strains at affordable price! Would really recommend these guys!
These guys are consistent with their service and products. Never fail to get my buds on time just when I needed them.
I am very pleased with the quality of my strains, just came in today. Delivery was fast, didn't expect they'll come early, one happy satisfied customer here! Thanks Eufloric Healing!