thcbdiesel on August 24, 2019

My first time trying out a new service; I looked on the map on their website and appeared to be within their range (barely, but still- its 6 miles). They confirmed my order and said it would be there within 90 mins (I specifically asked if it would arrive before a certain time I needed to leave). When i'm expecting notification from the driver arriving instead they texted me saying they had to cancel my order because I'm out of range.