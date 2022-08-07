5 Reviews of Everest Cannabis Co - Northeast Heights
s........x
August 7, 2022
I like how convenient it is, if you're out of state resident with a medical card, you can be helped on the spot for a NM MMJ card.
B........t
August 10, 2019
They are much more interested in making money than helping patients.
S........5
March 8, 2019
Pricey flower , it’s decent . Staff not so friendly tho. If they have sales it’s a good spot.
J........3
November 28, 2018
Great place good flower
N........o
August 21, 2018
I love this dispensary, can't beat the Sunday deals, convenient location and friendly staff! Love the Heyday cartridges.