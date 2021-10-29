Dr. Greenthumb’s has always been about the fun, about bringing something unique to the audience, a way to share an experience through a character. From the early days as a sketch for a radio show, then to the song and music video we all love, and then later to the smoke session parties and festival events, Dr. Greenthumb’s has remained a way for B Real to share the things he loves with the folks who have always stood by him. Influenced by the energy and feedback from the B Real community has driven him with the consumer as his focus. Today, Dr. Greenthumb’s dispensaries culminate over two decades of cannabis appreciation and activism by providing and sharing two things B Real cares about greatly. He wants to give folks a chance to share an experience and a view into his world, and he wants to share some fine cannabis amongst friends.