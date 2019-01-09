Overall i gotta give this place an A+ 10/10. First of all my review is on the extract end, i do not smoke flower and only indulge in extracts, so those who smoke flower may have a diff experience. As stated their shop is set up so that you go around and pick your items yourself and bring it to the counter to pay much like at 7/11 or any other store. I prefer this method big time, i always hate struggling to point out and direct the hand of a budtender to which box to grab or extract flavor i want . This way i do it myself n can look over things at my own speed and not feel bad having a person standing there staring at me. Their selection has got to be my favorite in san diego. They have had a lot of the old hitters that everyone loved back during prop 215 and 94. They have brands like CES, 710 Labs, and a few others that are escaping my mind at the moment. While also carrying newer brands that ive come to love, like bear labs, highland, and cream of the crop. Check this place out!