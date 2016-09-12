Carpetbagger
Quality bud, friendly, and knowledgeable staff are a few reasons to visit this neighborhood friendly dispensary.
4.8
10 reviews
The best place to buy bud in hood river. Their prices range from $8-$15 a gram $5-$11 for a preroll. Everything is local and they have a amazing deals from 3 for 2 pre rolls to $28 top shelf eights on certain days of the week. The bud tenders grow them selves so they know a lot of every strain in stock.
Great place really awesome bud tenders got some of the dankest blue dream for 28$ on a eighth.
evergreen is just getting their feet off the ground but i can tell they will become my preferred dispensary in hood river. good prices and great quality flower.
Beautiful shop full of beautiful bud! I really love the whole vibe of this place.
Awesome owners. Beautiful store. Great deals. This is the kind of dispensary I love to support with my business.
Everything you could hope for in a neighborhood dispensary. The staff is friendly, down to earth, And super knowledgeable. definitely my favorite shop in town. I'd highly recommend stopping in for their quality products and to chat with the owners!
I really loved this place everyone I met was really nice and the quality was high it's near my house so it's also pretty convenient. I'm so happy to have this addition to the hood.
Evergreen's setting the bar for dispensaries. The shop's been beautifully curated by individuals who appreciate quality, which speaks multitudes to their products. The owners and operators were incredibly helpful--I felt comfortable asking questions and they were excited to help. I was impressed by their knowledge of the merchandise and the candor in their own passions for cannabis. I will be visiting Evergreen again!
Fantastic shop! The interior is beautiful, and they have some of the best buds in town for the price. The staff are knowledgeable and friendly. They have a parking lot in in the back that is convenient and discreet. The Durban Poison I got was excellent!