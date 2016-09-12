cascadianbud on August 31, 2017

The best place to buy bud in hood river. Their prices range from $8-$15 a gram $5-$11 for a preroll. Everything is local and they have a amazing deals from 3 for 2 pre rolls to $28 top shelf eights on certain days of the week. The bud tenders grow them selves so they know a lot of every strain in stock.