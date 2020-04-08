295 products
Deals
First Time Customer Discount
Valid 3/26/2019
Receive 25% off all Delta9 and 1 PUFF items in-store for first timers
must register EVOLV Cannabis Membership
All Products
BT Weekly 1g Dread Bread - Dread Bread
from BT Weekly
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
BT Weekly 1g Pineapple Upside Down - Pineapple Upside Down
from BT Weekly
17.15%
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Dime Bag 1/8 Sour Apple - Sour Apple
from Dime Bag
14.44%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Sessions 1/8 Grape Pie Cookies - Grape Pie Cookies
from Sessions
16.17%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Grand Cru 1/8 Destroyer - Destroyer
from Grand Cru
27.54%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Lime 1/8 Lime OG - Lime OG
from Lime
16%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Vet CBD Tinctures - 30ml
from Vet CBD
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Vet CBD Tinctures - 60ml
from Vet CBD
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Stone Age 1/8 Tahoe OG - Tahoe OG
from Stone Age Gardens
22.37%
THC
___
CBD
$42pack of 3.5
In-store only
Dime Bag 1/8 Clementine Wreck - Clementine Wreck
from Dime Bag
16.94%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Nug 1/8 Chem 4 - Chem 4
from NUG
27%
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 3.5
In-store only
Nug 1/8 Kush Mintz - Kush Mintz
from NUG
26%
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 3.5
In-store only
Dime Bag 1/8 Sunset Sherbet - Sunset Sherbet
from Dime Bag
13.65%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Stone Age 1/8 Lil Bruce Leaf - Lil Bruce Leaf
from Stone Age Gardens
17%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Stone Age 1/8 Watermelon Bites - Watermelon Bites
from Stone Age Gardens
16%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Bloom Farms 1/8 Double Dream - Double Dream
from BLOOM FARMS
26.6%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Humboldt Apothecary Tinctures - Deep Sleep
from Humboldt Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Humboldt Apothecary Tinctures - Breathe
from Humboldt Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Humboldt Apothecary Sweet Jane Tinctures - Sweet Jane 8:1
from Humboldt Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Humboldt Apothecary Tinctures - Calm CBD 3:1
from Humboldt Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Humboldt Apothecary Tinctures - Love Potion #7
from Humboldt Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Humboldt Apothecary Sweet Jane Tinctures - Sweet Jane 4:1
from Humboldt Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Humboldt Apothecary Sweet Jane Tinctures - Sweet Jane 20:1
from Humboldt Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Humboldt Apothecary Tinctures - Inflamation Soother 3:150
from Humboldt Apothecary
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Stone Age 1/8 Flower Power - Flower Power
from Stone Age Gardens
13.65%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
P&B 30:1 CBD Tincture - 30:1 Tincture
from Papa & Barkley
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Om CBD Tincture - CBD
from Om
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Tradecraft Farms 1/8 Blue Razz - Blue Razz
from Tradecraft Farms
25.63%
THC
___
CBD
$42pack of 3.5
In-store only
Dime Bag 1/8 Pineapple - Pineapple
from Dime Bag
15.3%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Harmony Farms 1/8 Gargoyle Melon berry - Gargoyle Melon Berry
from Harmony Farms
29.2%
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
In-store only
BT Weekly 1g Ice Cream Cake - Ice Cream Cake
from BT Weekly
21.68%
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Cru 1/8 God's Gift - God's Gift
from CRU Cannabis
28.44%
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 3.5
In-store only
Triple 7 1/8 Black Jack - Black Jack
from Jilly Jane's Triple 7 Bakery
20%
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 3.5
In-store only
Claybourne 1/8 Do-Sa-Do - Do-Sa-Do
from Claybourne Co.
25.42%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Harmony Farms 1/8 Golden Lemon - Golden Lemon
from Harmony Farms
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$30pack of 3.5
In-store only
Republic 4g Gushers - Gushers
from Green Republic
16.18%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 4
In-store only
BT Weekly 1/8 THC Bomb - THC Bomb
from BT Weekly
23.18%
THC
___
CBD
$38pack of 3.5
In-store only
BT Weekly 1/8 Pineapple Upside Down - Pineapple Upside Down
from BT Weekly
17.15%
THC
___
CBD
$38pack of 3.5
In-store only
Stone Age 1/8 Fruit Punch - Fruit Punch
from Stone Age Gardens
8.9%
THC
___
CBD
$20pack of 3.5
In-store only
Autumn Brands 1/8 Wedding Cake - Wedding Cake
from Autumn Brands
24%
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
In-store only
