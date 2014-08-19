Delphic on August 15, 2019

I was formally a satisfied customer. But, after the bizarre experience I just had I would not recommend this shop. I called to make sure the items I wanted were in stock before making a trip. The girl that answered the phone went over all the items I wanted, and even physically checked to make sure the items were in stock. She said, 4 of the items I wanted were in stock and could be picked up anytime. Literally, 1 minute later the girl calls back saying they don't have any of the items I wanted. Sorry, bye. There was no explanation as to how the items that were in stock had mysterious disappeared. I was referencing their sites so they were definitely listed. This made my curious, so I checked their website and their LEAFLY page. Both sites had been scrubbed of any reference to any of the items I had called about, plus about 8 other items. I think it's highly unlikely they sold out of 12 items in the span of 5 minutes. I don't know what's going on, but doing business this way is either unethical, incompetent, or a combination of both.