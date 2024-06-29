Who We Are Excelleaf dispensary is minority owned and operated by a veteran and three nurses, who have dedicated their careers to health and wellness. Located in the downtown area of DeKalb Illinois In Our pursuit to elevate cannabis, Excelleaf stops at nothing to provide quality care to every customer. Excelleaf is on a mission to support the well-being of individuals and communities through a customer-first approach, research backed education, and accessible cannabis products. .