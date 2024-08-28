We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Excelleaf Dispensary
Dekalb, IL
5.0
(
5 reviews
)
623.8 miles away
Open until 6pm CT
reviews
5 Reviews of Excelleaf Dispensary
5.0
(
5
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
August 28, 2024
k........i
the best staff and high quality products! love the space too. it's my go to spot and all my friends love going here too
August 29, 2024
k........i
New go-to spot! Visited recently for the first time and this dispensary had everything I was looking for at a good price.
August 30, 2024
a........2
I absolutely love this place! The best dispensary in the area!
August 28, 2024
r........e
My first visit to excelleaf was amazing. Super knowledgeable and friendly staff. Everyone was super welcoming. Def will be back!!!
August 28, 2024
h........1
Loved my visit at excelleaf! Felt extremely comfortable with the staff and they were so helpful. Couldn’t have had a better experience!
Excelleaf Dispensary