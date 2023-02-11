1346 products | Last updated:
Welcome to Exclusive Monroe! We offer a wide variety of premium brands and products including Cannabis Flower, Thc edibles, extracts, pre-rolls, vape products, tinctures, CBD and Smoking accessories. Our goal at Heads has always and will always be to provide you with the best retail experience possible! Our friendly and knowledgeable bud-tenders are here to help you with any of your cannabis questions or needs. Whether you are a seasoned Cannabis Head or a First timer, our store has the right products for you!
14750 Laplaisance Rd, Monroe, MI
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
12 Reviews of Exclusive Monroe - Recreational
D........k
Yesterday
for the second time now I've came in, found something on display I liked (flower) and when I got home and opened it and found jungle boogey it did not smell or look like what was on display...dry, unkept buds that's smell like hay... completely disappointed again
I........G
January 18, 2023
Simple and clean place. No bright lights or loud music. Staff always great. They really help you get the best to you can find. Has menu of deals for the day behind check in. Greats deals. Can't beat 2.5 ounces for $99. No complaints when it comes to this place.
t........9
January 11, 2023
This was one of the three dispensaries I visited Saturday morning. Customer service was great but couldn’t understand my budtender some of the time she was talking. Seemed like she talked a little fast to keep up with. Still a pretty good selection and competitive pricing with the other dispensaries in the area.
s........3
January 7, 2023
Great flower, great deals !