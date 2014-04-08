madnyg68 on October 16, 2018

Exhale is an exceptional dispensary on so many levels. Yes. They offer quality flower and a vast selection of cannabis products, brands and accessories at surpringly reasonable prices. Yes.The have a tight core of knowledgeable, courteous, seasoned budtenders. And, yes they have an upbeat and fun atmosphere making it a pleasure to return to. Exhale gets 5 stars in the categories of Quality, Atmosphere and Service. Those characteristics in a dispensary are great but Exhale"s greatness is solidified, in my opinion, because of their integrity, consistency and humble approach to conducting business. Exhale continues to offer a fresh rotation of quality flower and cannabis products from mid shelf to top shelf. I dont fit into the high end ($$$) spectrum of patients but, even with 6% a tight budget, I can always pick up some great flower without having to break myself financially. They masterfully rotate the strains offered you will be pleased with the menu. The staff are a very stable core of workers who truly appreciate your business and convey that each interaction. The more you visit, the more you will be seduced. Exhale is a diamond in the rough. A special dispensary who earns it 5 stars.