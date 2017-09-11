ldelgado626
I just less pain and stress and ache
4.9
10 reviews
I came in for specific products that are hard to come by and the staff were on point! I was given great insight, tried a few new products and am enjoying the results. Please keep the CBD leaf in stock! I am definitely going to become a repeat customer.
Yay!! We're so glad that we carry the products you love!! Also, thank you so much for your kind review :) Looking forward to seeing you again :) -Exhalence team
Been a customer here for a while, but lately the service has been severely lacking. I haven’t seen any of the usual faces behind the counter in weeks and the new budtenders seem way too stoned and/or apathetic to answer questions. Not sure I’ll be a regular for much longer...
Legendary budtender Julie made sure that my friend and I would be DEVASTATED from some oil and kief and prerolls, and had the best recommendations. F*** YEAH!
We are so happy you left happy! That's all we want for our customers. See you again soon! -Exhalence Team
The best shop I have found in the area by far. The budtenders are all pleasant and knowledgeable.
Thank you so much for your wonderful review! Come back and see us again soon!! :)
The only place I'll go anymore. Always look forward to coming in and seeing what's new. Julie never fails to keep me updated with the best of the best while always sporting the cutest nails too <3
Thank you so much! We appreciate your kind words. Julie is great! We love her and we are glad you do too. We think she has the cutest nails too :p - Exhalence Team
Great atmosphere and customer service
We appreciate your words so much! Thank you and we will see you soon! -Exhalence Team
Awesome place, very professional. Highly recommend! Thank you Natasha!!
Thank you so much for leaving us a review! We appreciate you and we will see you next time. :) -Exhalence Team
This was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! The facility is very clean and the inventory is robust. Holly helped me when I was there and she was so knowledgable, helpful and friendly it made such a difference. I'll definitely be back!
Thank you so much for your review, we'll see you next time! :) -Exhalence Team
Love this shop
Thank you so much! Hope to see you again soon :) -Exhalence team