Welcome To The Official Extrax Palm Springs Dispensary! Our dispensary is located in the city of Palm Springs, 5 minutes away from the Palm Springs Airport (PSP). Our cannabis dispensary is open from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. However, we offer local deliveries up to 25 miles from our location. We have a wide selection of top-shelf cannabis including disposables, cartridges, flower, tinctures, edibles, gummies, and more from all of your favorite brands such as Stiiizy, Wyld, Bloom Farms, Papa & Barkley, Rare Cannabinoid Company, and more! Whether you’re heading out to Coachella for the weekend or in Palm Springs looking to have a good time. Feel free to stop by our Palm Springs dispensary and get hooked up with some exclusive deals that you won’t find anywhere else. If you don’t feel like going outside, don’t worry – we’ll come to you! All we need from you is to make sure that you’re of legal age, and that’s it! Our online delivery service is very simple to use. However, if you’re in the neighborhood feel free to stop by. Let our experts walk you through which strain will provide the best high based on what you’re in the mood for. ALL SALES FINAL: If damaged/defective, exchanges are valid within 14 days of purchase. Returns/exchanges on flower are not permitted per California Cannabis Regulation. Deals/discounts cannot be combined unless otherwise noted. Now Servicing: Banning, Beaumont, Bermuda Dunes, Biskra Palms, Cabazon, Cathedral City, Cherry Valley, Coachella, Desert Beach, Desert Hot Springs, Hidden Palms, Highland Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Indio Hills, Joshua Tree, La Quinta, Morongo Valley, North Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Pioneertown, Rancho Mirage, Sky Valley, Thermal, Thousand Palms, Whitewater, Yucca Valley.