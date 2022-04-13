Came by last week. Had a great experience. Staff was knowledgeable about the products being sold. They were patient, and made suggestions based off my personal needs. Look and feel of the dispensary is modern, but with a laid back vibe. Selections of product was great. Every major category is there with top brands. Wasn’t expecting that since they just opened a few days prior to my visit. Will be back for sure. Goerge was very helpful and totally recommend talking with him if you have any questions on the products or just want to know more about cannabis in general.