Krfach123 on November 16, 2019

The staff is by far the friendliest and most helpful staff over all the dispensaries in town. They’re fairly priced and their products are always of great quality. You can always trust you will find a smile, A FAMILIAR FACE (which is rare for dispensaries as well... and speaks to management/ownership for keeping their employees!), fair prices, and great products. This is the only dispensary I like to go to and that I trust.